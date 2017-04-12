Coach at East Baltimore school charged with rape of 13-year-old student

A 26-year-old basketball coach and hall monitor at Collington Elementary/Middle School in East Baltimore has been charged with the second-degree rape of a 13-year-old student, Baltimore Police said Wednesday.

Carl Trusty, of the 1900 block of Aisquith Street, was arrested at his home Tuesday and is being held without bail, according to police and court records.

T.J. Smith, a police spokesman, said schools police first alerted city police of an alleged sexual offense involving Trusty and the student on April 7. He said police were then able to gather evidence of illegal sexual activity between the two, including at the school, possibly as far back as late 2016.

"A consensual relationship is not something that a 13-year-old girl can offer," Smith said. "A 13-year-old girl cannot consent to a sexual relationship with an adult. That's a crime. We shouldn't have to reiterate that, but we need to reiterate that."

Police believe there could be "additional students who may have been assaulted by Trusty," and asked anyone with information to call the special investigations section at 443-984-7378.

Edie House Foster, a schools spokeswoman, said the school system's "top priority is the safety and well-being of students, and the district is cooperating fully with the Baltimore Police Department in its investigation."

She said Trusty was an employee of a third-party contractor for the school system named NewFit Kids. The company could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

The Baltimore Sun does not identify victims of rape, nor did police identify the girl.

In addition to second-degree rape, Trusty is charged with second-, third- and fourth-degree sexual assault, sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree assault, among other offenses.

Trusty did not have an attorney listed in court records.

A preliminary hearing in his case has been scheduled for May 9.

