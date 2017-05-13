Police charge three teens in alleged sexual assault at Baltimore middle school

Baltimore police said Saturday they have charged three teenage boys in a sexual assault they say occurred at Leith Walk Elementary and Middle School on Friday.

Police say a 13-year-old girl skipped class Friday at the Northeast Baltimore school and was walking the halls when three boys grabbed her and shoved her inside a janitor's closet. Inside, two of the boys performed sex acts on her, police said.

The three boys have been charged as juveniles. One 14-year-old boy was charged with sexual assault-related charges, police said. Another 14-year-old boy was charged with second-degree assault and conspiracy, according to police. A 15-year-old boy was charged with sexual assault-related charges.

The three boys were taken to the Baltimore Juvenile Justice Center. The girl was interviewed at the Baltimore City Abuse Center.

