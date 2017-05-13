Police charge three teens in alleged sexual assault at Baltimore middle school

Former Ravens wide receiver Michael Jackson dies in motorcycle crash
Luke Broadwater
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore police said Saturday they have charged three teenage boys in a sexual assault they say occurred at Leith Walk Elementary and Middle School on Friday.

Police say a 13-year-old girl skipped class Friday at the Northeast Baltimore school and was walking the halls when three boys grabbed her and shoved her inside a janitor's closet. Inside, two of the boys performed sex acts on her, police said.

The three boys have been charged as juveniles. One 14-year-old boy was charged with sexual assault-related charges, police said. Another 14-year-old boy was charged with second-degree assault and conspiracy, according to police. A 15-year-old boy was charged with sexual assault-related charges.

The three boys were taken to the Baltimore Juvenile Justice Center. The girl was interviewed at the Baltimore City Abuse Center. 　

