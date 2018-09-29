Shootings leave one dead, two wounded Saturday evening in Baltimore

One man was killed and two were wounded in separate shootings Saturday night in Baltimore, police said.

In the East Baltimore neighborhood of Berea, a 35-year-old man was shot to death shortly after 7:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of E. Biddle St., police said.

About 10 minutes later, in Southwest Baltimore, police heard gunshots in the Saint Josephs neighborhood. Officers found a 46-year-old man wounded with a gunshot to his upper body in the 3300 block of W. Baltimore St., police said.

About 8:30 p.m., a 25-year-old checked himself into a hospital with a gunshot to his shoulder, police said. They did not provide the location of where he was shot.

Anyone with information can call police, 410-396-2221.

tprudente@baltsun.com

twitter.com/Tim_Prudente