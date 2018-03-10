Baltimore police: Three men shot in separate incidents in city on Saturday

Three men were shot in three separate incidents in Baltimore on Saturday, according to police — two of them just minutes apart Saturday afternoon.

At about 1:15 p.m., an unidentified man was shot in the 300 block of N. Monroe St., in the city’s Penrose neighborhood, police said. Homicide detectives were notified because of the severity of the man’s injuries, police said.

At 1:20 p.m., another unidentified man was shot in the 300 block of Presstman St., in the city’s Madison Park neighborhood, police said. The man’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police only recently introduced a new tactical response to clustered shootings, and dispatchers followed those protocols after the two afternoon shootings, given they happened one after the other — reminding officers to check hot spots and be proactive in their policing.

A third man had been shot early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at about 2:58 a.m. in the 4600 block of Northwood Drive, in the city’s New Northwood neighborhood, and found a 24 year-old man with a nonfatal graze wound, police said.

A crime scene was located at the intersection of Northwood Drive and Crofton Road, police said. The man was transported to an area hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

