Man shot to death on York Road in North Baltimore

A 35-year-old man was shot to death on York Road in North Baltimore Saturday evening, one of at least three shooting incidents being investigated by area police.

Officers who were called to the 4600 block of York Road near Coldspring Lane shortly before 8:30 p.m. found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The shooting broke a period of three days without a homicide in the city. One hundred and six people have been killed in the city so far in 2018, down from 133 at this time last year.

Baltimore County police were investigating the shooting of a 34-year-old man at around 1 p.m. in the 1400 block of Wentworth Road, just beyond the city line in Parkville. The man was taken to a hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.

No other details were provided.

In a third shooting Saturday, city police said a “concerned citizen” called officers to Pennsylvania Avenue and Roberts Street in West Baltimore at around 5:45 p.m. They found a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the face. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers canvassed the area looking for a crime scene, which was located in the nearby 1300 block of Fremont Ave. The unit that investigates non-fatal shootings was assigned the case.

