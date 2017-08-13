Baltimore police respond to traffic incident, find man shot in car

A man was shot dead Saturday in a vehicle in Northeast Baltimore, police said Sunday.

Police responded to reports of a traffic accident at 4:49 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Holbrook Street in the Oliver neighborhood, where they found the man. Police said the man, who appeared to be in his 20s, was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he died.

Homicide detectives are investigating, and anyone with information may call 410-396-2100. Tips can also be submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or texted to 443-902-4824.

Through Saturday, 218 homicides have been reported in Baltimore in 2017.

