Son of Baltimore police commander gets mental health treatment for fatal stabbing

The son of a high-ranking Baltimore police commander accused of fatally stabbing his roommate last year pleaded guilty Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter.

Though he withdrew a plea of not criminally responsible, Melvin Russell, the 29-year-old son of the lieutenant colonel of the same name, will receive mental health treatment instead of prison under the terms of the plea.

Russell was charged with first- and second-degree murder in August 2015 after his roommate, Theophilus Ruffin, 49, was found fatally stabbed at the transitional-living apartment they shared in Southwest Baltimore.

The case had been referred to the Baltimore Circuit Court's mental health docket, which seeks to provide community-based treatment in lieu of incarceration or typical probation.

On Wednesday, Russell withdrew his "not criminally responsible" plea and agreed to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter in exchange for a sentence of 10 years, with all but time served suspended. He will be placed on five years of supervised probation at a residential rehabilitation program.

Judge Gail Rasin, who oversees the mental health docket, said Russell had a "documented history of severe mental illness" — schizophrenia — and that it was "entirely appropriate for him to be afforded the opportunity to participate in this docket."

Rasin said Russell was citing an "imperfect self-defense," in which he admitted killing Ruffin because he believed he needed to defend himself, though a "reasonable person" would not have believed such force was necessary.

Baltimore County Assistant State's Attorney Garrett Glennon was assigned to help handle the case after the Baltimore state's attorney's office cited a potential conflict of interest.

Glennon said Russell confronted Ruffin about a knife he believed Ruffin had taken from him. Ruffin used the knife to cut Russell, and Russell wrestled the knife away and began stabbing Ruffin, Glennon said.

By the end of the struggle, Ruffin was lying in the fetal position protecting himself, Glennon said.

"There was plenty of opportunity to stop and retreat without having to use deadly force," Glennon said. "Any need for self-defense had long expired."

Russell's attorney, Kenneth Ravenell, noted that Russell was stabbed four times and required hospitalization, and said Russell fled the scene not knowing whether Ruffin had died.

Rasin said Russell will be placed into a rehabilitation program and monitored by the court and a mental health probation agent.

"To those given much, much is expected," Rasin told him. "We expect you to do what's in that treatment plan. … You're putting yourself in our hands."

Lt. Col. Melvin Russell leads the Baltimore Police Department's community outreach section. He did not appear in court Wednesday, but Ravenell said he and other relatives have been closely following the case.

