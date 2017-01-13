Trump considering Maryland's Rosenstein for 'top position' in DOJ

Maryland U.S. Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein is "being considered" for "a top position" within President-elect Donald J. Trump's Justice Department, according to two independent sources.

Rosenstein, appointed to office by Republican President George W. Bush, is the longest-serving U.S. attorney in the country. In heavily Democratic Maryland, he's earned praise from both Republicans and Democrats.

He declined to comment Friday, referring questions to Trump's transition team.

A Harvard-trained lawyer who lives in Bethesda, Rosenstein has developed a reputation for going after violent criminal gangs such as the Black Guerrilla Family and rooting out corruption in state correctional facilities.

The Senate voted unanimously in 2005 to confirm his nomination as U.S. attorney for Maryland.

In 2006, he was vetted for a vacancy on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit in Richmond, Va., before the appointment stalled. Then-Sens. Barbara A. Mikulski and Paul S. Sarbanes, both Democrats, argued that he was too effective as Maryland's top prosecutor to lose to the judiciary.

