Two teenage girls arrested in South Baltimore robbery

Two teenage girls — a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old — were arrested in a robbery near Federal Hill on Saturday night, following a string of robberies in the neighborhood and surrounding area on Halloween, police said.

A woman told police she had been sitting in her car in the 900 block of S. Hanover St. in Sharp-Leadenhall about 8:30 p.m., when a group of juveniles approached and demanded her cellphone and money, which they took, police said.

The two teenagers were taken to the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center. Police did not release their names.

Citywide Robbery Unit detectives are investigating whether they were responsible for other crimes in the area. On Halloween, a group of roughly 10 to 15 juveniles committed at least four different robberies and assaults in the Federal Hill area.

Two people were robbed and assaulted in the 300 block of E. Fort Ave., one person was assaulted in the 800 block of Battery Ave., another at the intersection of Key Highway and Covington Street, and four others were robbed and assaulted behind the Maryland Science Center, according to Councilman Eric T. Costello, who represents the area.

Costello said he knew of at least one other neighbor who was approached by the juveniles arrested for the robbery Saturday night. He spoke with two victims from the Halloween night incidents and said they’re “doing well.”

The councilman said he didn’t know whether the arrested juveniles were responsible for any of the Halloween incidents, but he praised Southern District police and the robbery unit for the quick response.

“The Southern District has been working around the clock on this, as have citywide robbery detectives,” Costello said. “It’s a testament to [the Baltimore Police Department]’s commitment to keep our neighborhoods safe. These guys were working around the clock.”

Regardless of whether the arrests act as a deterrent against future robberies, Costello expressed hope that all those who committed violent crimes on Halloween will be held accountable.

“The situation with these juveniles is out of control,” he said. “It is disgusting, and it’s out of control. This behavior is completely unacceptable.”

Anyone with any additional information in any of the above incidents can call Baltimore Police robbery detectives at 410-366-6341.

