15-year-old arrested while leaving school, charged with armed robberies in Federal Hill

A 15-year old boy was arrested while leaving school Friday and charged in a series of armed robberies this month in Federal Hill, police said.

Detectives are in the process of charging the boy as a juvenile in four cases, police said Sunday. They believe he had accomplices and they’re working to charge others.

The boy was taken to juvenile booking. Police said they found in his possession property from one of the armed robberies.

He is charged in two armed robberies last weekend on East Ostend Street and one Thursday on Battery Avenue near Riverside Park. He is also charged with an armed robbery Wednesday on the 1500 block of Bolton Street in Bolton Hill.

Police did not say what led them to the boy. They did not name him.