Man arrested in pharmacy robbery also suspect in Park Cafe incidents, Baltimore police say

A 36-year-old man arrested and charged with robbing the Park Avenue Pharmacy in Bolton Hill earlier this week is now a suspect in several additional robberies in the area, including several that occurred at the neighborhood's Park Cafe, Baltimore police said Thursday.

Joseph Arthur Dinkins, of the 1700 block of Eutaw Place, was arrested Wednesday and charged with robbing the pharmacy in the 1500 block of Park Avenue about 11:55 a.m. Monday. In that incident, Dinkins allegedly "walked directly to the cash drawer, opened it, and proceeded to take money from that drawer," police said.

He also ordered an employee to open a second drawer while holding one of his hands in his coat pocket "in a manner which suggested he was armed," police said. He then left with cash.

Robbery detectives are now investigating whether Dinkins is responsible for several other incidents in the neighborhood in recent months, in which the perpetrators had "similar methods of operation," police said.

Police said those incidents include multiple robberies of the Park Cafe and Coffee Bar, which is around the corner from the pharmacy in the 100 block of McMechan Street.

The cafe has been robbed five times in four months, according to owner David Hart, despite his efforts to boost security. The cafe is going cashless as added measure, he said.

"We're hoping that taking cash out of the equation, it just puts us in a new paradigm," he previously told The Baltimore Sun.

Dinkins was at Central Booking waiting to see a court commissioner as of Thursday afternoon, police said. He did not have an attorney listed in court records. He has a lengthy criminal record, including gun and drug charges.

