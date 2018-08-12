Police: Slew of robberies reported in Hampden, Remington areas

Baltimore police are increasing patrols in the Hampden and Remington areas following a spate of robberies over the weekend.

At least nine robberies were reported in the neighborhood Saturday, said police spokesman Jeremy Silbert.

Money, cellphones, credit cards and other property had been taken from the victims at the following locations and times on Saturday:

« 3200 Keswick Road, 2:15 a.m.

« 1200 Union Ave., 2:09 p.m.

« 1500 W. 36th St., 2:10 p.m.

« 1700 W. 41st St., 2:39 p.m.

« 3600 Beech Ave., 3 p.m.

« 3400 Roland Ave., 3:20 p.m.

« 3100 Remington Ave., 4 p.m.

« 3600 Keswick Road, 7:55 p.m.

« 1500 W. 36th St., 7:35 p.m.

