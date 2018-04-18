2 robbed in Southeast Baltimore Tuesday; police looking to ID people of interest

Police say two people were robbed in Southeast Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon, and are seeking the public’s help in identifying persons of interest.

In one incident, a 41-year-old woman stopped to check her smartphone and was robbed and assaulted in the process in Fells Point.

Melanie Miksovsky identified herself as the victim in the Fells Point robbery. She said she was walking in the 500 block of S. Washington St. around 1 p.m. when she sat down on a stoop to check a notification on her iPhone 7s. Out of the corner of her eye, she says, she saw a group of teenage boys who then approached her and attempted to grab the phone from her hand.

“Instinctively I reached out and tried to grab it back,” said Miksovsky, who has lived off-and-on in the neighborhood for several years. But after she did, one of the suspects began to punch her in the face. All of the suspects then fled. Miksovsky said she then followed them in order to get a better description to tell police.

“They saw that I was watching them and they turned around and threatened me again,” she said. “We kind of had a few words.”

Around the same time, another man was robbed near Johns Hopkins Hospital. The victim, 27, told officers he was walking in the 600 block of Wolfe St. when four unknown suspects approached him. They took his wallet and cellphone before leaving.

For Miksovsky — who said she was treated at an area hospital for a concussion and soft tissue damage — the incident makes her concerned about the situation of crime in the city.

“It’s truly an epidemic,” she said. “To not be able to leave your house at 1 o’clock in the afternoon and check your phone is just insane.”

She added that although she’s typically alert on city streets, she plans on remaining even more vigilant now. “I have a big dog,” she said. “He’ll definitely be going with me a lot more places now.”

Detectives from the Citywide Robbery Unit are investigating both incidents and attempting to identify the persons of interest seen in these photos. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-366-6341 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

