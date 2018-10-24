Teenager charged in road-rage killing of 73-year-old in Northwest Baltimore

A teenager has been charged as an adult in a road rage killing of a 73-year-old man in Northwest Baltimore earlier this month, police said Wednesday.

Mikayal Hendricks, 17, faces first-degree murder and a slew of other charges in the fatal shooting of Lawrence “Tony” Price on Oct. 4 in the 4400 block of Liberty Heights Avenue.

Price, a retired mason who lived in Ashburton, was sitting at a red light at about 12:30 a.m. when another vehicle pulled up and the occupant began arguing with him, then fired several shots and drove away, according to police and his son Lionel Price.

No attorney is listed for Hendricks, and no phone number was listed for his address in the 2600 block of Oswego Avenue.

He was taken to the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Facility and is being held without bond.

Price lived in Ashburton with his longtime wife, children and grandchildren.

Price’s son, Lionel Price, said Wednesday he was glad to hear police had caught a suspect in his father’s killing.

“I hope they give him the maximum sentence for it,” he said. “It was senseless. There was no reason for it to happen.”

Price’s family is “doing OK,” his son said.

“We’re taking things day by day,” Lionel Price said. “It’s a process.”

This article will be updated.

Baltimore Sun reporter Tim Prudente contributed to this article.

