Freddie Gray case: Administrative trial begins for Baltimore Police Lt. Brian Rice

The administrative trial of Lt. Brian Rice on 10 charges he violated police policies during and after the 2015 arrest of Freddie Gray began Monday with Neil Duke, the attorney prosecuting the case on behalf of the city, writing “WITH RANK COMES RESPONSIBILITY” in large letters on a white board.

Rice was the highest-ranking officer working in the Western District on the day of Gray’s arrest, which he ordered, oversaw and participated in. He placed Gray in handcuffs and leg shackles but unsecured by a seat belt in the back of a police van. The van then was driven around to multiple stops, before Gray was ultimately found in the back with severe spinal cord injuries. He died a week later.

Rice, who was acquitted of involuntary manslaughter and other charges at a criminal trial last year, is now charged administratively with failing to ensure Gray’s safety, and with failing in his duties as a supervisor.

He is being tried before a three-member panel of law enforcement officers. If he is found guilty of any of the 10 charges or the nearly 30 stipulated violations they involve, he could be fired by Police Commissioner Kevin Davis.

Rice, 44, is a 20-year veteran of the police force.

In addition to not ensuring Gray’s safety in the van, Duke said Rice failed in his supervisory duties to maintain the integrity of witnesses and the scene — namely the van — where Gray was injured once he became aware of those injuries.

Duke said Officer Caesar Goodson Jr., the van driver, was able to leave in the van from the police station after Gray was found.

He said it was around that time that Rice also “huddles up” with other officers involved in Gray’s arrest and tells them he’d prefer if they didn’t speak to investigators, and that he would “do all the talking.”

Mike Davey, Rice’s attorney, described his client in his opening statement as an “extremely dedicated” officer who acted reasonably at every stage of Gray’s arrest, and said the police department should “look in the mirror” to find fault.

Davey said the department failed to adequately train and equip officers, who faced dangers when trying to secure detainees in seat belts in the vans available for transport.

Davey said no one thought the van in which Gray was injured was a crime scene that had to be preserved on the day Gray was injured, in part because they thought he had overdosed. Davey said the van remained in service until April 20, eight days after Gray was injured and one day after he died.

Davey said the “huddle” Rice had with the officers in his district that day was to remind them they have the right not to speak with investigators under state law, a discussion Davey — who is an attorney for the police union — said he would expect any supervisor to have with officers under such circumstances.

Davey also showed mug shots of the six officers who were initially charged criminally in the case, and said it was “unfair” the images had gone all around the world.

He then put up an image of the Baltimore Police seal, and said, “This is the photo that should pop up anytime the name Freddie Gray is Googled, because that’s who is responsible.”

The city previously reached a $6.4 million civil settlement with Gray’s family.

