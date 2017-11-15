City rests case in administrative trial of Baltimore Police Lt. Rice in arrest of Freddie Gray

The city of Baltimore on Wednesday rested its case against Lt. Brian Rice in his administrative trial on 10 charges he violated police department policy in the 2015 arrest of Freddie Gray.

The move could clear the way for the testimony portion of the trial to conclude Wednesday afternoon, at which time the three-member panel of law enforcement officials presiding over the trial would begin deliberating.

Rice is charged with failing to ensure Gray’s safety and failing in various supervisory duties on the day of Gray’s arrest.

Rice, the highest-ranking officer working in the Western District that day, ordered, participated in and oversaw Gray’s arrest and placement in the back of a police van in handcuffs and leg shackles but unsecured in a seatbelt.

After a van ride that involved multiple stops, Gray was discovered in the rear of the van unconscious, not breathing and with severe spinal cord injuries. He died a week later.

Six officers, including Rice, were charged criminally, but none was convicted. Rice was acquitted of involuntary manslaughter and other charges last year.

After the conclusion of the criminal cases, five officers were charged administratively. Two officers, Edward Nero and Garrett Miller, accepted minor discipline. Officer Caesar Goodson Jr., the van driver, was cleared of all administrative charges at a trial board last week.

Rice is the second officer to go to a trial board.

Neil Duke, an attorney for the city, presented his case Monday and Tuesday, putting multiple Baltimore Police officers on the stand as well as two Montgomery County Police Department officers involved in that agency’s administrative review of Gray’s arrest and recommendation that Rice be charged with violating policies.

Duke has portrayed Rice as a supervisor who neglected his duty to secure Gray in a seat belt, failed to properly supervise other officers that day, failed to listen to his radio, and failed to secure evidence and witnesses after he realized Gray was injured.

The defense has challenged those claims, arguing all of Rice’s actions that day were reasonable.

After Duke rested his case Wednesday, a brief attempt was made by Rice’s attorney, Mike Davey, to get the charges against him immediately dismissed. The effort was quickly abandoned after Duke challenged the procedural basis for the motion, and Davey began calling his own witnesses in the case.

Davey’s first witness was a lieutenant who previously worked for former Police Commissioner Anthony Batts and who had flagged safety issues with police vans in 2014. His second witness was a police commander in charge of police policy revisions, who acknowledged department failures in disseminating key policies related to the safe transport of detainees in police vans at the time of Gray’s arrest.

Davey indicated he only had three or four witnesses in total, and could conclude his case on Wednesday afternoon.

