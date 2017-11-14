Baltimore Police officers Nero, Miller testify during administrative trial of Lt. Brian Rice

Two Baltimore Police officers who have accepted minor discipline for their involvement in Freddie Gray’s arrest took the witness stand Tuesday in their superior officer’s administrative trial and defended his actions during that arrest.

Officers Edward Nero and Garrett Miller were called by the city as part of its case against Lt. Brian Rice on the second day of his trial. But, their testimony largely seemed to benefit the defense.

Nero and Miller described Gray as being combative but not showing signs of injury, and considered a crowd of West Baltimore residents as a threat to officers at the scene of his arrest. They said Rice's decision to place Gray in the back of a police van in handcuffs and leg shackles but unsecured by a seat belt was a reasonable one based on officer safety concerns. They also said they had never seen an arrestee placed in a seat belt at that point in their careers despite participating in dozens of arrests.

They also said that later, when it became clear Gray was experiencing a medical emergency, Rice fulfilled his obligations as the highest-ranking officer in the Western District that day.

“Lt. Rice kicked into lieutenant mode and started making all the notifications” to top commanders and internal investigators of such incidents, Miller said.

Rice faces 10 charges of failing to ensure Gray’s safety and fulfill his supervisory duties. He helped load Gray into the police van where Gray was found unconscious, not breathing and with severe neck injuries after a ride around West Baltimore with multiple stops.

Gray died a week later.

Rice has always maintained his innocence. He was acquitted of involuntary manslaughter and other charges at a criminal trial last year.

Nero and Miller were also charged criminally, along with three other officers. Nero was acquitted, as was Rice and van driver Officer Caesar Goodson Jr. Miller, Officer William Porter and Sgt. Alicia White had the charges against them dropped.

Five of the officers were subsequently charged administratively.

Miller and Nero accepted minor punishments. Goodson was acquitted of 21 administrative charges last week. White goes to trial next month.

If convicted of any of the charges, Rice can be fired by Police Commissioner Kevin Davis, or be given a lesser punishment. If the panel of three law enforcement officers presiding over the trial clear him of the charges, the decision cannot be challenged.

