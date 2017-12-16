Before promotion to Gun Trace Task Force, Baltimore detective was ensnared in $11,000 theft case

Reporter Justin Fenton takes an in-depth look at the career and internal affairs files of Jemell Rayam, one of the eight officers charged with federal racketeering. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

“They was telling me they could get a search warrant to search my address,” Brown said in a recent interview with The Sun. Rayam asked him if he had any information about illegal activity in the area, Brown told investigators. He said Rayam asked if Brown could get him a gun. Brown said no. Then one of the officers pulled out a knife and broke the flex cuffs off. Sylvester picked up the money and put it in the back seat of his vehicle, Brown told investigators. “You can pick this up from [evidence control],” Sylvester said, according to Brown. Brown reported the incident to internal affairs. Brown knew he had interacted with police. They wore plain clothes and drove unmarked cars, but they displayed ID badges. Still, he didn’t have names, and the incident hadn’t been logged by anyone working that day. Brown wasn’t given a “citizen contact” ticket as required. The only evidence was the pair of plastic flex cuffs the officers left behind. Investigators determined Rayam and Giordano were involved. The detectives were interviewed by internal affairs investigators separately on June 16, 2009, about a week after the incident. Both said they had stopped to back up an officer who was unknown to them. "He was pointing to his badge and pointing to the car and to assist with it," Giordano said, according to a transcript of his interview. Giordano said he followed the unknown officer's directions. He didn't know what, if anything, was recovered. "When he said he was good … we went ahead and left," Giordano said. "Like, he was OK with, done with the car stop I guess." Rayam also said he didn't know the officer. "We … observed another car … pull next to ours and ask us if we could help. And we wound up pulling this car over," Rayam said. "And who was operating it?" asked internal affairs investigator Det. Barbara Price. "Another officer," Rayam said. "He didn't really identify you or give you his name or anything?" "Like I said, we really didn't ask. We just assumed or I just assumed that it was plainclothes drug work and we assisted," Rayam said. "And you said you didn't know that officer's name?" "No," Rayam said. Rayam was shown a lineup of six officers, which included Sylvester's picture. He picked four of them, including Sylvester. He said they all looked like the officer he saw. In March 2010, almost a year after the alleged theft, Rayam sat for a second interview with internal affairs, this time with a lawyer. He was being compelled by the department under the state Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights to talk about the incident. Under LEOBR, what he said couldn’t be used against him in a criminal investigation. He was asked again to identify the officer involved in the car stop. “Michael Sylvester,” Rayam responded. “Did you know his name at the time?” Price asked. “Yes. Yes,” he said. “Why didn’t you provide his name to me if you knew it?” she said. “I was answering the questions that were asked,” Rayam said. What about the photo lineup, where Rayam had picked out four of the six officers? He said it was black and white, and hard to see. As it turned out, Rayam and Sylvester had been in the same police academy class — a six-month program in which officers forge career-long bonds. The officers were friends, and spoke regularly. Phone records subpoenaed by investigators showed Rayam’s phone contacted Sylvester’s phone 474 times over a four-month period around the alleged theft. They’d also had five contacts, including one that lasted seven minutes, just two hours before Rayam first spoke with internal affairs. But Rayam still maintained he didn’t know whether anything had been taken. He said he didn’t know why the car had been pulled over. “I can speak for me personally, when I assist anyone ... they’re doing their job and I really — excuse me for saying it — but I really don’t care,” he said. “I care, but I respect them I guess, that they’re doing a job and nothing is going on.” Later, Rayam’s attorney discouraged him from talking too much. “Don’t guess at things. Don’t try to help,” attorney Martin Cadogan said, according to the transcript. “Just answer her questions. If it calls for yes or no, it’s yes or no, and don’t try to help.” Sylvester had already become a target of the investigation. Brown told The Sun that investigators asked him to wear a wire and participate in a sting against Sylvester. “It was like movie s---,” Brown said. “They were going to stage some kind of big drug thing, and have it so he was the one who came. They wanted me to get him to admit he took my money.” Brown said he declined, out of fear. “If he robbed me like that in broad daylight, then he wouldn’t have a problem shooting me in my face,” Brown says. Internal affairs investigators pushed forward with a sting to see if Sylvester was dirty. Jessica Anderson Jessica Anderson The effort in September 2009, three months after the alleged robbery, was described in documents provided by prosecutors in response to a Public Information Act request. Investigators outfitted an undercover police academy cadet wearing a wire. They put $260 in his pockets and $135 in his vehicle’s center console. The bills had been marked using ultraviolet light with the letters “IID,” for Internal Investigations Division. Investigators sent the cadet to Northwest Baltimore. Dispatchers directed Sylvester to check out a suspicious person. Sylvester found the cadet, investigators said in the prosecutors’ documents. He directed him to get out of the car, to empty out his pockets and to place the contents on the passenger seat, investigators said. Sylvester’s partner that night, a rookie officer, shined her flashlight in the cadet’s eyes as Sylvester rifled through the vehicle, including the trunk. After Sylvester had searched the car, investigators said, $70 was gone. They secured a warrant to search Sylvester’s locker, where they said they recovered the cash and a Ziploc bag containing suspected rock cocaine. Sylvester was arrested and charged with theft and misconduct in office. The charges didn’t stick. Prosecutors dropped the case just two months later, saying sloppy errors by the police investigators — an apparent incorrect time stamp on photos, and calculation mistakes regarding the amount of cash taken — had compromised the case. Sylvester remained an officer, but was suspended as the earlier theft case proceeded through the internal disciplinary process. He submitted to an internal affairs interview in June 2010. He conceded nothing. Rayam had told investigators that Sylvester was the officer he backed up, but Sylvester said it wasn’t him.