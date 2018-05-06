'The epitome of a good kid': City College lacrosse, football standout killed in Baltimore shooting

Ray Glasgow III, a 17-year-old football and lacrosse standout at the Baltimore City College high school, was killed in a shooting in Southeast Baltimore on Saturday night, his lacrosse coach confirmed, just two days before the Black Knights were set to rematch Mervo in the city’s Division A lacrosse championship.

Glasgow, a longpole defenseman in lacrosse and a linebacker on the football team, had been promoted to the role of lacrosse team captain in only his second season holding a stick, said coach Anthony “Merc” Ryan.

“Ray got the boys ignited. He got a fire under them,” Ryan said. “You see the enthusiasm he had for it all.”

His family could not be reached for comment Sunday. An 18-year-old was also injured in the shooting, which happened about 6 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Eden St., near the City Springs Elementary/Middle School field, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Glasgow was a smart kid who got good grades and helped with his father’s house-painting contracting firm, his lacrosse coach said. After joining the team his sophomore season, Glasgow had recruited other football players to try out for lacrosse and had become something of an on-the-field coach, Ryan said.

“He picked the game up as quick as any kid I can recall,” he said. “Ray played smart. He played his position well. We used him almost solely as our defenseman to clear the ball up to the middies. He’s instrumental in everything we try to do out there.”

Ryan said he had shared his condolences Sunday with Glasgow’s grandmother, who recalled how her grandson had spent hours playing “wall ball” — throwing a lacrosse ball against a wall repeatedly to practice his stick skills.

“To see him come back with the kind of stickwork he did,” Ryan said, “he really, really wanted to excel in the game.”

The Baltimore Sun listed Glasgow as one of the “Players to Watch” in advance of the two teams’ regular-season rivalry matchup last month, which the Mustangs won, 7-5.

The Black Knights had practiced Saturday in preparation for Monday’s championship rematch — Mervo won last year’s, 10-7, after back-to-back City championships — and Glasgow had been doing his part, revving up his teammates, Ryan said.

The junior never lacked for enthusiasm. He and his teammates had been blowing up the lacrosse team’s group text message with excitement about Monday’s championship, Ryan said.

“I have to tone him down sometimes,” Ryan said. “He’ll text me, call me — ‘maybe we should put this guy in,’ ‘maybe we should run this play.’”

City football coach Michael Hamilton said he’d seen Glasgow practicing with the lacrosse team Saturday. When his players told him about the their teammate’s death that night, he couldn’t believe it.

“I was so shattered,” he said. “What is there not to say about Ray? He’s just the epitome of a good kid. Great student, great athlete, great kid.”

Glasgow had recently finished his first season playing on the varsity football team after being called up from junior varsity, Hamilton said.

While his playing time had been limited due to the number of seniors ahead of him, Glasgow showed promise and had been “earmarked to be very instrumental” next season, Hamilton said.

“A lot of guys are taking it so hard because they were drawn to him,” he said. “He was a motivator. He kept the guys motivated. … He was very athletic, very energetic.”

“It floored me last night,” Hamilton said. “With all this going on, this was personal.”

