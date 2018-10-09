Long Island poker pro faces federal charges in Maryland for massive pot scheme

A professional poker player from Long Island, N.Y., is facing new federal charges in Maryland that he allegedly funneled “huge” amounts of marijuana and hash oils into the Baltimore area.

Micah Raskin, 50, was charged Oct. 1 through a criminal information in U.S. District Court with distributing 100 kilograms or more of marijuana.

Raskin was first charged in Nassau County earlier this year, with authorities there saying it was one of the biggest drug busts in county history.

Prosecutors in that case said Raskin had been receiving drug shipments in Long Island and storing them in his home and at a storage facility “before a courier delivered them to customers in Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Virginia and New York, charging $1,400 for a pound of marijuana,” according to a news release.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said the drug dealing “went on for a period of several years.”

Police said Raskin was caught with 360 pounds of marijuana, worth more than $500,000, as well as a shotgun. Police seized a 2016 Range Rover, a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette, $140,000 in cash and “high-end artwork believed to be worth more than $100,000.”

Raskin’s New York attorney, Benjamin Simpson, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Raskin has earned nearly $2 million playing poker, according to reports on poker industry news services.

