Locked up for rape at 16, Baltimore man gets second chance four decades later - leaving unconsulted victim 'furious'

When a judge agreed this week to let Eric J. Everette out of prison more than four decades after he was convicted of rape and assault, everyone in the Baltimore courtroom seemed satisfied — and some overjoyed.

Circuit Judge Charles J. Peters had granted a joint request for his release by prosecutor Antonio Gioia, who said Everette had shown "maturity and rehabilitation" behind bars, and his attorney Paul Enzinna, who said Everette had "lived up to his end of the bargain" since being sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 1975, when he was 16.

To Everette, now 58, the decision — which changed his sentence to time served plus five years probation — represented a second chance at life and a first chance to live it with his wife, a prison ministry volunteer he met behind bars and married six years ago. To Everette and his family, who have maintained his innocence, it represented a small piece of justice restored.

"I've been trying to get somebody to listen to me for 42 years," said Janice Everette, his mother, of her belief he was wrongfully imprisoned. "Through the grace of God, everything came out right today."

Beyond the courthouse, not everyone agreed.

Lauren McKee, the woman Everette and his co-defendant were convicted of raping when she was a young teen, felt strongly that he should remain behind bars, in part because he has never accepted responsibility or apologized to her.

McKee wasn't in court to say as much, however, because she didn't know the hearing was happening despite it being several years in the making. It had been litigated up to the Court of Special Appeals before arriving back in Peters' courtroom Tuesday.

During the hearing, Gioia, chief counsel in the office of Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby, said investigators there had made "very, very strenuous efforts to locate" McKee over the years, but had been unsuccessful.

The Baltimore Sun was able to locate McKee within hours of the hearing, and informed her of what had occurred.

"It would have been nice for me to be able to be in court and to give my side of the story," she said.

McKee said she believes "all rapists are forever a rapist, and you cannot be rehabilitated," and was "furious" she wasn't consulted before Everette's release.

"He did what he did. I know it. I identified him," she said. "I was 13-years-old and it traumatically interrupted my life. To this day, I still have flashbacks."

McKee gave the Sun permission to use her name because she said she wanted to be heard, and because rape victims have nothing to be ashamed of and she wants others to know that. The Sun agreed to withhold her current place of residence.

Everette's release comes amid a larger debate around decades-old cases like his, involving juvenile defendants charged as adults and convicted of violent crimes and how they are handled.

The Supreme Court has in a series of rulings in recent years barred the issuance of life sentences without the possibility of parole for juvenile defendants, and the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland is suing Maryland for what it says is an entrenched state policy preventing juveniles serving life sentences with the possibility of parole from ever realizing that possibility — which it says is unconstitutional given the Supreme Court rulings.

The Maryland Parole Commission makes determinations about parole eligibility in the state, but Maryland is one of only a few states where parole decisions also must be approved by the governor. Gov. Larry Hogan's office says there is no bar on granting parole for those serving life sentences in Maryland, and that he has paroled two such individuals and commuted the sentences of four others. In doing so, it said Hogan was the first governor since William Donald Schaeffer to grant non-medical parole to lifers.

Still, prisoner advocates say those actions represent exceptions to the rule and not the policy shift they are seeking.

In Everette's case, Gioia told Peters that his office "is not acting as a proxy for the parole commission," and both he and Enzinna say their agreement was reached based not because of the politics surrounding the issue but because of Everette's near-pristine prison record, multiple recommendations by the parole commission that he be released, and a since-revised portion of the law that made it possible for them to seek modification to his 1975 sentence in a way that would not be possible in modern cases.

In an interview, Gioia said his office has a duty to "make decisions that we think are in the interest of justice on a case by case basis."

Everette was convicted of raping and severely beating McKee in a parking lot behind the 2500 block of St. Paul St. in Charles Village. In addition to his life with parole sentence for the rape, he received a 15-year concurrent sentence for assault.

A teenage co-defendant in the case, Timothy Hunt, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his part in the crime. While forensic evidence in the case was lacking, Hunt turned state's witness, pleaded guilty and implicated Everette, saying he had tried to pull Everette off the girl. McKee identified both of the boys as her attackers.

In his motion to modify Everette's sentence, Enzinna outlined some of the details from the original case. He noted that an anonymous caller had told police he had overheard a "Negro male" bragging about raping a young white girl — Everette is black, McKee is white — and provided a description. Police then found Everette by asking "kids that were playing in the neighborhood" whether they had seen anyone matching the description, Enzinna wrote.

McKee, now 57, said she remembers exactly what happened, and there is "absolutely no question" Everette and Hunt were responsible.

"I have a photographic memory for faces," she said.

She'd been visiting her sister, a Johns Hopkins University student, from New Jersey when she agreed to go with Everette and Hunt into the alley to smoke a joint, she said.

"The next thing I know they're slamming me up against this brick wall," she said. She then described a violent sexual attack and rape.

McKee said she subsequently graduated college, owns a home, and is "a single parent of two wonderful kids" who know about what happened to her. She considers herself well adjusted, she said, but the attack will always be with her.

"It does not define me," she said, "but it changed me."