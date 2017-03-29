Federal prosecutors say 'multiple' indicted Baltimore officers discussing guilty pleas

Federal prosecutors say they are in plea negotiations with "multiple" Baltimore Police officers arrested earlier this month in a racketeering indictment, according to new court documents.

The disclosure was made by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Leo J. Wise and Derek E. Hines in a status update to the judge overseeing the case and filed Monday. The letter does not disclose which officers are discussing guilty pleas.

"Plea negotiations began in this case on March 5, 2017 following the arrests of all defendants on March 1, 2017," the prosecutors wrote.

Sgt. Wayne Jennings and Dets. Evodio Hendrix, Daniel Hersl, Momodu Kenton Gondo, Jemell Rayam, Marcus Taylor, and Maurice Ward were charged with federal racketeering counts. Kenton Gondo is also charged in a related drug case with participating in a drug organization.

All of the officers are being detained pending trial and have pleaded not guilty.

The seven members of the police department's Gun Trace Task Force were charged with robbing and extorting citizens, filing false paperwork and receiving fraudulent overtime following an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and FBI that involved use of secret recording devices.

Only Jenkins has not yet been arraigned, and prosecutors said in their letter that they are "in discussions to determine a date for an arraignment of Defendant Jenkins."

Since the officers' arrests, the Baltimore Police Department has ended use of plainclothes units and the city has launched an audit of overtime pay.

In court, cases investigated by the officers have been dropped and the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office said it is also reviewing convictions that relied on the word of the officers.

