Judge dismisses case against families who accused rabbi of sex abuse

A lawsuit filed against families and an activist who accused a local rabbi of sexual abuse has been dismissed on the grounds that the lawsuit was filed in the wrong court.

In January, Rabbi Steven Krawatsky and his wife, Shira, filed a lawsuit in the northern division of the U.S. District Court of Maryland in Baltimore, claiming the defendants had engaged in an effort to “destroy his reputation and ability to earn a living.”

Their lawsuit named as defendants two couples who accused Steven Krawatsky of abusing their children, as well as Chaim Levin, an advocate for victims of abuse.

The Baltimore Sun does not typically identify alleged victims of sexual abuse. The Sun is not naming the parents in the lawsuit because it could identify their children.

In a motion filed in August, attorneys for the families and Levin say the Krawatskys filed the complaint in the wrong venue, in part because Levin lives in New York and one of the couples lives in Atlanta.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Ellen Lipton Hollander dismissed the Krawatskys’ complaint, saying the court lacked subject-matter jurisdiction in the case because both the plaintiffs and one of the couples being sued lived in Maryland. To become a federal case, all parties would have had to live in different states.

Krawatsky was fired from Beth Tfiloh, a private Jewish school in Pikesville, amid allegations he abused boys at a camp in Frederick County. He denies the allegations and has not been charged with a crime.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik