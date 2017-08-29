Former Forest Park basketball star is killed in Raleigh, N.C., shooting

A former high school basketball star from Baltimore was fatally shot in Raleigh, N.C., over the weekend, according to Raleigh police and his coach and mentor.

Quentin Judd, 23, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard recruited to play college ball after averaging a team-high 19 points during his 2010-2011 season at Forest Park High School, was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside an apartment building about 3:15 a.m Sunday, police said.

Officers found Judd after responding to the Vie at Raleigh Apartments for a report of a “loud party,” police said. He died at a Raleigh hospital.

Police have charged Barry Carnell McCrae Jr., 23, with murder in the shooting, they announced Tuesday. They have not released a motive, and McCrae could not be reached for comment.

Laura Hourigan, a police spokeswoman, would not say whether police had determined a motive in the shooting. The Wake County district attorney’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Greate White, now the head basketball coach at the Community College of Baltimore County campus in Catonsville, was Judd’s coach at Forest Park and his legal guardian, and described him Tuesday as “a young star who never had a full opportunity.”

White said he believes Judd was visiting a woman at the apartment complex when he was shot. He said Judd, who had a 4-year-old son, was a sophomore at Shaw University in Raleigh, where he played basketball during the 2015-2016 season, averaging about 7 points per game.

He was a player who could post up and shoot from the outside, White said. He also was “a team player and a hell of a motivator,” White said, and “made the players around him better.”

White said Judd had since fallen off the Shaw team as he dealt with some personal problems but was hoping to make it back onto the roster next season.

The university did not respond to a request for comment.

Judd previously played at Pensacola State College in Florida, where he initially went on a full scholarship, then returned to Baltimore and attended Baltimore City Community College before heading to Shaw, White said. Judd also had offers to play professional basketball abroad, but wanted to first earn a college degree, White said.

White said the family was making preparations to bring Judd’s body back to Baltimore but that the medical examiner there still needed to perform an autopsy.

Judd attended Walbrook High School, where White was his coach, and he helped lead the team, before both went to Forest Park. White, 40, said Judd was “very likable” and would “brighten up the room,” and was adored by his son.

White said he always urged Judd, whom he considered a son, to focus on basketball and college and to stay out of trouble, which Judd had largely managed to do.

To see him make it out of Baltimore, where fatal shootings are at historic levels, only to be gunned down in Raleigh is devastating, White said.

“We thought that we had taken him out of the type of environment that would get him where he is today,” White said. “It’s just so sad to see a young man gone like that who had so much potential.”

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call Raleigh Crime Stoppers at 919-834-HELP.

