2 dead in quadruple shooting in Northeast Baltimore

Two men are dead after a quadruple shooting in Northeast Baltimore late Tuesday night, Baltimore police said Wednesday.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. in the 3200 block of Lyndale Avenue. An officer on patrol saw people running from the street after hearing gunfire. Four victims were found — two males were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other males were taken to an area hospital.

Police did not immediately provide the ages of the victims, and no suspect information was available Wednesday morning.

Homicide detectives are investigating, and anyone with information may call 410-396-2100. Anonymous tips can be called in to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or texted to 443-902-4842.

The scene was southeast of Clifton Park, along Belair Road in the Four By Four section of East Baltimore.

sjwelsh@baltsun.com

twitter.com/seanjwelsh