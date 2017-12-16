Police identify Baltimore man accused of leading officers on long pursuit amid 'shooting spree'

Baltimore Police on Saturday identified the man they have accused of engaging in a “shooting spree” before and during a lengthy police chase through the city on Friday as Mausean Vittorio Quran Carter, 30.

Carter, of Northwest Baltimore, was taken into custody after he stopped the Lexus he was driving amid the chase and his girlfriend ran up to the car and pulled him out of the driver’s seat in a bear hug, police said.

The chase, broadcast live on television, came after police allege Carter shot a man on Edmondson Avenue last week and shot three men — including a 37-year-old man fatally — on Thursday afternoon.

During the chase, Carter allegedly opened fire multiple times at officers, missing them each time. He was firing indiscriminately from his vehicle, shooting and wounding a man in the leg on West North Avenue in Walbrook, shooting at and missing two people in Central Park Heights, and shooting a man inside his car at Wabash and Rogers avenues, police said.

The passenger in that car suffered cardiac arrest, police said. The gunfire struck buildings and cars, too, police said.

Police did not say on Saturday morning what charges Carter faces. His case did not appear in online court records, and Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby’s office said files were not available on Saturday.

Carter could not be reached for comment, and did not have an attorney listed.

Carter's girlfriend, who police have not identified, had been pleading with him to surrender, and they agreed to meet across from Mondawmin Mall in West Baltimore, police said.

“Girlfriend likely knows he’s coming to intersection, runs to car and pulls him out,” police spokesman T.J. Smith wrote online. “Officers then quickly move in and arrest suspect.”

The chase began Friday morning after police pulled over a Lexus sought in the triple shooting on Thursday night that was being driven by Carter, police said. Carter was initially compliant, but then sped off, police said.

After the chase, officers found a handgun and assault rifle with an extended magazine in the Lexus, Smith said.

The chase went on for nearly 30 minutes. One officer suffered an injury to his leg, police said.

Carter “jeopardized the entire city today,” Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said on Friday. “Hopefully no one else was struck by his errant, reckless gunfire.”

