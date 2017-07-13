More killings solved, but better technology, stricter sentences needed, Pugh and Davis say

Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh and Police Commissioner Kevin Davis on Thursday touted an increase in the rate of homicides solved but said new technology, stricter prison sentencing and better collaboration are needed to stem the surging violence in the city.

The homicide closure rate has risen to nearly 60 percent from about 30 percent last year, Pugh told host Clarence M. “C4” Mitchell IV during an appearance on a “Crisis Baltimore City Violence 2017” special on WBAL Radio 1090’s “C4 Show.”

But even when detectives solve a violent crime case and suspects are convicted, their sentences are often vacated by judges, the mayor said. Many who are arrested in violent crimes are already on parole or probation, she said.

“Our court system in not working with us,” Pugh said. “They’re suspending sentences and putting these individuals back on the street. … We need to have a conversation around the suspension of sentences.”

Homicides in the city have risen 20 percent from this time last year, nonfatal shootings are about the same and carjackings are up 25 percent, Mitchell noted.

The mayor said she told Gov. Larry Hogan that Baltimore needs investment in better policing technology, such as license plate readers, to catch perpetrators of violent crimes.

“We have a certain amount of technology in the city,” she said, ticking off a list that included police body cameras, CitiWatch surveillance cameras and bullet tracking. “It’s narrow. It’s not wide enough in terms of what we need to have.”

Pugh praised Davis for forging relationships with other agencies such as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Department of Justice, all of which she said have provided crucial resources to aid city police.

Of the homicide suspects arrested in 2017, more than 40 percent were on parole or probation, Davis said. Since the beginning of 2016, 565 illegal gun possession cases resulted in a conviction — and 60 percent of them had most or all of the sentences suspended, he said.

“We’re talking about convictions, proof beyond a reasonable doubt,” the commissioner said. “There has to be a consequence. If not, I’m gonna chose to possess a gun. Why not, C4?”

The mayor and commissioner also touched on their efforts to guide young people toward city summer work programs to keep them away from the negative influences on the streets.

Police officers have made 114 carjacking arrests in the Southeastern District alone — more than half of them juveniles, Davis said.

“If arrests can solve the problem, I would argue the problem would be solved,” Davis said.

A sign-up event is scheduled for Saturday at the War Memorial across from City Hall for parents whose children aren’t yet enrolled in summer work programs, Pugh said.

“We have propped up more youth programs than ever,” she said.

The mayor said she is working with city schools to target hard-to-reach youths and is planning “pop-up” car washes for squeegee kids who walk through traffic at downtown red lights wiping windshields for money.

“I know people see them as a problem,” she said. “I see them as potential entrepreneurs.”

Asked about a recent City Council committee hearing in which Councilman Brandon M. Scott accused the department of not having a comprehensive crime plan, Davis pointed to a federal indictment this week of a dozen men alleged to be part of a Black Guerrilla Family gang faction responsible for 10 killings.

“Of course there’s a plan,” he said. “It’s all about gangs and drugs.”

Scott isn’t the only City Council member to have criticized the Police Department recently.

Councilman Ryan Dorsey made inflammatory comments on Facebook amid tense contract negotiations between the department and its union, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 3, that drew a response from Davis on Twitter, which the commissioner again addressed on the radio.

After noting that 80 percent of officers live outside the city and “siphon off” property taxes of citizens to other jurisdictions, Dorsey wrote sarcastically: “But sure, don’t even allow those taxpayers a say when y’all beat, abuse, and kill the people who actually live here.”

On Twitter, Davis called the comments “disrespectful and demeaning,” and he and Mitchell both said on the radio that they were “outraged” by the comments. The commissioner called the 35-year-old freshman councilman “very young and extremely inexperienced.”

“It’s not true,” Davis said. “It’s not helpful. Anyone who’s in a leadership position has a responsibility to lean in and be part of the solution.”

Pugh said Baltimore still has an opportunity to take control of its crime problem and become a model for other cities around the country.

“You have to lead with authority,” she said. “We can solve this problem.”

