Baltimore police say seven officers facing internal investigations tied to gun task force corruption case

A high-ranking Baltimore Police Department internal affairs commander told City Council members Wednesday that seven officers are under internal investigations connected to the department’s corrupt Gun Trace Task Force.

Another two officers were investigated and cleared, Lt. Col. LaTonya Lewis said.

Lewis’ disclosure came at a monthly police oversight where Councilman Brandon Scott peppered police commanders with questions about internal affairs cases, which are not usually aired in public while investigations are under way.

Scott, the chairman of the Public Safety Committee, asked about several other cases:

» A probe into financial misconduct tied to recruitment in Puerto Rico, where the police department has sought to hire Spanish-speaking officers. The director of internal affairs, David Cali, confirmed the investigation had recently begin, but did not share any details.

»A lieutenant who was disciplined after being overheard on a wiretap tied to the gun unit investigation sharing answers to a sergeant’s exam. Lewis said she was familiar with the case but could not share any details.

» Whether supervisors were under investigation for allowing an officer to go on patrol drunk. Officer Aaron Heilman was fired after being found intoxicated and slumped over in his patrol vehicle last week near Pigtown. Deputy Commissioner Andre Bonaparte confirmed an investigation was ongoing.

Members of the gun task force were indicted and prosecuted by federal authorities for robbery and overtime fraud. During the trial of some of those officers, allegations were raised against additional officers who had not been charged. It had not previously been clear what action the department was taking to follow up on that information.

Lewis shared few details about the internal cases related to the gun task force case except to say one of the nine officers no longer works for the department. The investigations began in April. It wasn’t clear how the allegations were referred to internal affairs.

