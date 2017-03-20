Former Baltimore city principal charged with theft of school funds, withdrawing cash at casino

The former principal of an alternative high school in southeast Baltimore has been indicted on charges of stealing more than $13,000 from a school account — proceeds from the sales of school uniforms, class dues, graduation fees — and withdrawing the cash from an ATM at Maryland Live Casino, state prosecutors said.

The Office of the State Prosecutor announced Monday the indictments charging Leslie Lewis, 44, of Owings Mills, and her former colleague Albert Fluker, 45, of Randallstown. Lewis worked as principal of Baltimore Community High School near the Dundalk line. Fluker formerly worked as a teacher at the alternative high school. Lewis is charged with theft, misappropriation and conspiracy to commit theft; Fluker with theft and conspiracy.

"There is no one more trusted and relied upon in the school system than a school principal. The betrayal of that trust by Ms. Lewis is monumentally offensive and cannot be tolerated," State Prosecutor Emmet C. Davitt said in a statement.

While principal, Lewis stole $13,409 from an account she set up for the school, prosecutors said. She allegedly made 49 withdrawals of the money from an ATM at Maryland Live Casino.

Furthermore, she is charged with falsifying purchase orders to steal more than $40,000 worth of technology from Baltimore city schools. Both Lewis and Fluker are charged with stealing four flat-screen TVs from Baltimore Community High School.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Lewis or Fluker.

