Baltimore teen accused of stabbing to death bicyclist in Waverly arrested again

Three months after Prince Greene was released from juvenile detention for a deadly stabbing in Waverly, the Baltimore teenager has been arrested again.

Dawn Ponsi, whose son was stabbed to death two years ago, says she’s outraged by a juvenile justice system that sent the 17-year-old back on the streets.

The teen’s mother, Thomascine Greene, says she wants to see her son receive a fair trial. His arrest Wednesday has drawn widespread attention. She worries he will be judged before the facts of the case are revealed.

“People are trying him in the street,” Greene said. “They don’t even know the situation.”

Police say about six teenage boys beat a man Wednesday afternoon at the Mondawmin Metro Station in West Baltimore. The boys fled onto a metro train. Officers tracked them on surveillance cameras and arrested them at the station on Coldspring Lane.

Police say one of the boys, Prince Greene, ditched a black backpack on the train. Officers found a loaded handgun inside the backpack.

They charged the teenager with second-degree assault and illegal possession of a gun. He remains held without bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing May 10 in Baltimore District Court. His attorney did not return messages.

Ponsi said she warned the court that the teenager would commit another crime.

“I saw a pattern and I didn’t believe it would be broken,” she said. “My frustration is with the inability of the juvenile justice system, in its current form, to appropriately address the issues with the most serious and violent of the juvenile offenders.”

Prince Greene and two other teenagers were charged with attacking Robert Ponsi as he bicycled through Waverly after work in January 2016.

A waiter at a restaurant in Harbor East, Ponsi got off his bike and tried to fend off his attackers. They knocked him down, kicked and punched the 29-year-old. Ponsi was stabbed 17 times.

His killing shocked neighbors in Waverly, and more than 100 people gathered for a candlelight vigil at the street corner where he was attacked.

Two other teens were charged as adults in his killing. A Baltimore Circuit judge found Antwan Eldridge, 19, and Daquan Middleton, 19, both guilty of robbery and assault. But Greene alone was responsible for Ponsi's killing, Circuit Judge Stephen Sfekas said.

Greene was charged as a juvenile. Such proceedings are shielded from the public. His mother said he was released from juvenile detention in January.

A neighborhood activist, Thomascine Greene has worked to open youth centers and quell the riots after the death of Freddie Gray in April 2015. She said she grieves for parents across the city who have seen their children caught up in Baltimore’s escalating street violence.

“I feel for Ms. Ponsi,” she said. “I feel for Baltimore.”

