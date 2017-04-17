Man suspected of killing pregnant wife in city found dead in Baltimore County, police say

A man wanted in the fatal shooting of his pregnant wife and her unborn child in Baltimore on Easter Sunday was found dead overnight in Baltimore County, according to city and county police.

Police had described the shooting of the woman, identified Monday as Shahidah Barnes, 28, as being domestic in nature. T.J. Smith, a Baltimore police spokesman, said Barnes' husband was wanted in her killing before being found dead in the county.

County police said he was found with "traumatic injuries" in a parking lot behind a building in the 5200 block of Baltimore National Pike, west of the city, about 7:45 p.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:52 p.m.

Both city and county police declined to identify Barnes' husband. City police cited the ongoing county investigation, while county police cited the pending autopsy report by the state medical examiner's office.

The discovery of the man's body came about four hours after city police first responded to the 4800 block of Claybury Avenue — where Barnes lived — for reported gunshots about 3:30 p.m., and found evidence of a shooting but no victim.

At about 5:40 p.m., Barnes was found outside a city hospital with gunshot wounds to her body, police said. She and her unborn child died, police said.

Her death is being counted as a homicide, police said. The death of the unborn child is not.

Police have declined to say how far along Barnes was in her pregnancy.

County police had first reported the discovery of the body on Baltimore National Pike late Sunday, describing it as a homicide. They said they had responded to a local hospital that night for another shooting victim, and were hoping to gain information.

On Monday morning, they said the discovery of the man's body was being classified as a "suspicious death."

Barnes' family could not be reached for comment.

