Man, woman found shot inside of a car Tuesday afternoon, Baltimore police say

A man and a woman are dead after they were shot inside a car in Upton Tuesday afternoon, Baltimore police said.

At 12:50 p.m. officers on patrol heard gunshots and found two shooting victims inside a car in the 1300 block of Division Street. The victims were were transported to an area hospital where both died from their injuries. Police only identified them as a 34-year old man and a 29-year-old woman.

The homicides were the second and third reported by Baltimore police in less than 24 hours.

On Monday night night, police said Travis Lee Wallace, 30, was fatally shot after he he heard someone tampering with his front door at his home in the 100 block of North Fremont Avenue in Poppleton.

Police said Wallace went to the door around 10:30 p.m. and was met by a suspect or suspects that began firing at him. Wallace then ran to the 800 block of Vine Street where he collapsed.

Baltimore medics declared Wallace dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information on either shooting incident to call them at 410-396-2100, or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or by texting a tip to 443-902-4824.

Tuesday’s homicides are the the sixth and seventh since Friday, when Darryl De Sousa took over as Baltimore Police commissioner, replacing Kevin Davis.

At a news conference announcing the move last week, De Sousa gave details of a plan to increase the number of officers on the streets — dubbed Operation Blitz — to combat increased violence in the city. De Sousa touted the plan’s success at a city council luncheon Monday, noting a number of arrests and gun seizures over the weekend.

CAPTION WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Update on the January 20th, police-involved shooting of an armed suspect. WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Update on the January 20th, police-involved shooting of an armed suspect. CAPTION The period following the death of Freddie Gray was supposed to be a time when Baltimore restored the community’s faith in the police department. Yet in 2017, the Baltimore Police Department found itself mired in scandal after scandal. The period following the death of Freddie Gray was supposed to be a time when Baltimore restored the community’s faith in the police department. Yet in 2017, the Baltimore Police Department found itself mired in scandal after scandal.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5