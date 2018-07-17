Baltimore Police determine identity of officer who failed to respond to report of man with a gun

Baltimore police have determined the identity of the officer who declined to respond to a firefighter's report of a man with a gun earlier this month, police said Tuesday.

On Monday, police disclosed that they were looking for an officer who had been flagged down by an off-duty firefighter and two passengers in a van who reported seeing a man carrying and ditching a gun at about 2:30 a.m. on July 6 at Lexington Avenue and St. Paul Street. The officer, who is recorded on the van’s dashboard camera, responded to the request by telling the firefighter — “This isn’t my district.”

Baltimore police interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle said he was “embarassed” by the response and called it unacceptable.

“At the end of the day, when we receive information like that, we have an obligation — a duty, a duty — to respond to it,” he said.

The officer, who police did not name, has not been suspended and remains under “active investigation” for allegedly failing to fulfill her duties, police spokesman T.J. Smith said.