Police: No reason to drop cases related to latest body camera incident

Baltimore Police pushed back Thursday on a decision by prosecutors to drop dozens of cases after an officer “self-reported” that police had re-created the discovery of drugs so it could be recorded on body camera.

Police Commissioner Kevin Davis called a news conference to say he “firmly disagreed” with prosecutors’ decision to drop the case involving the body camera footage and other cases involving the officers in it.

“There is nothing questionable about this. The officers did exactly what I and the community expect of them: to go out and make legal arrests based on sound probable cause,” Davis said. “I will not be a bystander when my police officers are doing what I and my commanders expect them to do in this crime fight.”

Davis said he rarely speaks out against the decisions of prosecutors. But he said he felt compelled to stop “this out-of-control narrative that police officers are planting evidence.”

The incident captured on the latest body camera video was a June arrest of a man on an open warrant. Once the man was booked following a chase, the officers listened to calls he was making from jail, and heard him tell an associate that he had tossed drugs during the chase and where to find them.

The officers went to that location and found the drugs, but the officer had not turned on the body camera, Davis said. So the officer put down the drugs, turned on the camera, and picked it up again. But another officer was recording continuously, police said.

“The officer who recovered the pack picked it up very briefly, looked inside, and put it down,” Davis said.

The video is the third in recent weeks to raise questions. The public defender’s office accused police of planting evidence after one video showed an officer placing drugs in a pile of trash, then walking back to the area from the street and then finding the stash.

In a second set of videos, recorded in November and obtained by The Baltimore Sun this month, officers can be seen searching the driver’s area of a vehicle and not finding anything before turning off their body cameras. They later turn their cameras on, and an officer almost immediately pulls a bag of alleged drugs out of the driver’s area of the car.

Prosecutors have identified dozens of cases to be dropped as a result of credibility concerns about the officers due to the videos. They are attempting to salvage many others that don’t rely on the officers.

“The body-worn-camera program was established to fight crime, better protect officers, and foster public trust,” Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a statement Monday. “Whether planting evidence, re-enacting the seizure of evidence or prematurely turning off the department-issued body-worn camera, those actions misrepresent the truth and undermine public trust.”

Davis has said probable cause existed and illegal drugs were legitimately recovered amid the broader investigations in which the first two videos were taken, and that the public should not rush to judgment in either case before the conclusion of the department’s investigations.

Asked why officers aren’t recording while conducting investigations, Davis said in an interview with the Baltimore Sun last week that officers have been “reluctant” to properly use cameras, a program the city invested millions of dollars in to foster accountability.

“I wouldn’t trade it for the world, having these body worn cameras,” Davis said. “In 2016 we were dealing with some police officers who are reluctant to use it as our policy required them to use it. I think we’re at a far better place in August [2017] than we were in late 2016, but the problem is some of those arrests from 2016 are now making their way into courtrooms.”

In the same interview, Mosby said her decision to drop cases was separate from a determination whether the officers had acted inappropriately. She has not commented on whether her office is looking into criminal charges.

“Clearly, the credibility of officers is at issue,” she said. “That’s totally different from a determination as to whether there’s misconduct and criminality.”

On Thursday, Davis said he continues to have a “very solid” professional relationship with Mosby, despite the latest disagreement. He said the case was just “a bump in the road.”

