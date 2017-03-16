Baltimore prosecutors clear police officers in three 2016 shooting incidents

Baltimore prosecutors have cleared police officers of criminal wrongdoing in three shooting incidents from last year, according to police records.

Among the incidents is the April 2016 shooting of a man wearing an animal outfit who claimed to have a bomb outside the studios of Fox45. Police said at the time that the 25-year-old man was shot three times by members of the city SWAT team after he ignored commands to stop. The man survived his injuries and was later committed to a hospital to receive treatment for schizophrenia.

Sgt. Frederick Gilbart Jr. and Officers Robert Taylor and Brian Loiero were named as the officers involved in the shooting, and will not face charges following prosecutors' decision.

An investigation revealed that the suspect was wearing a red flotation device made up of candy bars wrapped in foil connected by wires, said police spokesman T.J. Smith.

Prosecutors also cleared Officers Ronnie Waters and Michael Jones in the May 31, 2016 shooting of Davi Ralph, which occurred in the 1700 block of Homestead St. Police said at the time that Ralph was armed and running from police when he turned and fired several shots at officers.

Ralph is awaiting trial on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and related charges in connection with the incident.

No one was struck in the third incident that prosecutors closed recently. It occurred on June 11, 2016, at about 11:30 p.m., when police said officers encountered a man armed with two guns. Police said he fired at officers and officers returned fire during a foot pursuit.

The suspect fled onto the roof of a building, then surrendered and was taken into custody.

Seven other police shooting incidents from 2016 remain open and under review by the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office, police records show. Six cases have been closed, with prosecutors declining to file charges.

