Baltimore police release names of officers who shot man at UMMC behavioral health clinic

Police on Monday released the names of two officers who shot a 27-year-old man who they said charged at them with a knife and a chair at the University of Maryland Medical Center last week in West Baltimore.

Epifana Torres, a six-year city police officer, and Tankeisha Cokely, a five-year veteran, were identified as the officers who shot the man in the upper body and the leg.

The man — who was treated for critical injuries at the university’s nearby Shock Trauma Center — is in stable condition, police said. His name has not been released.

The shooting happened about 1:25 p.m. Thursday in a fifth-floor waiting room at a behavioral health clinic on the hospital campus at 701 W. Pratt St.

Officers arrived to find the man holding a knife, “acting in an erratic way; [he] had thrown several chairs in a waiting area around,” police spokesman T.J. Smith said at the scene Thursday.

Hospital staff and police repeatedly asked the man to drop the weapon, Smith said. When the man charged, officers shot him in the upper body and the leg, he said. At least one fired a taser at him, he said.

