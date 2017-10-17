Baltimore police identify officer and armed robbery suspect he fatally shot Monday

Baltimore Police on Tuesday identified the armed robbery suspect fatally shot by a city police officer as he exited a 7-Eleven store he had robbed early Monday morning as 20-year-old Eric Garrison.

Garrison lived in the 3400 block of White Ave., in the city’s Glenham-Belhar neighborhood, police said.

Police also identified the officer who shot Garrison as Officer Kevin Amy, a 17-year veteran of the force assigned to patrol in the Northeast District.

The shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. Monday at the 7-Eleven on the corner of Harford Road and Glenmore Avenue in the city’s Westfield neighborhood, near Hamilton.

Police Commissioner Kevin Davis on Monday afternoon said that, based on a review of store surveillance and officer body-camera footage, Amy had done “a great, great job” and showed “presence of mind and grace under pressure.”

Baltimore Police Department Baltimore Police identified Eric Garrison, 20, as the man who was fatally shot by an officer Monday after he exited a 7-Eleven he had robbed. Baltimore Police identified Eric Garrison, 20, as the man who was fatally shot by an officer Monday after he exited a 7-Eleven he had robbed. (Baltimore Police Department)

Amy activated his body-camera just after the shooting, which caused the camera to automatically retain a 30-second running loop of footage that included the shooting.

That footage, and surveillance footage from the store, showed Garrison running out of the store with a shotgun in hand just after Amy had pulled up out front, and Amy getting out of his vehicle and firing on Garrison.

At the time, Garrison appeared to have the gun mostly at his side, pointed toward the ground, though police suggested it had been directed toward Amy.

T.J. Smith, a police spokesman, said Amy had just watched Garrison rob the store clerk at gunpoint, and “could have been blasted at basically point-blank range with a shotgun” himself if he had hesitated.

“These are the split-second decisions that officers are forced to deal with,” Smith said.

Garrison had been released on his own recognizance on burglary and drug possession charges on Sept. 30, and was due in court in that case Oct. 31, according to court records.

In April 2015, he had armed robbery and other charges stemming from an incident in December 2014 — when he was three months shy of turning 18 — remanded to juvenile court, according to court records.

CAPTION Baltimore Police audio from a police shooting at a 7-Eleven in Northeast Baltimore early Monday morning. (Audio provided by Broadcastify) Baltimore Police audio from a police shooting at a 7-Eleven in Northeast Baltimore early Monday morning. (Audio provided by Broadcastify) CAPTION Warren Brown, the defense attorney for Baltimore Police Det. Momodu Gondo, discusses his client's guilty pleas Thursday afternoon outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore. Gondo pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of racketeering and drug conspiracy. He awaits sentencing next year. (Tim Prudente, Baltimore Sun video) Warren Brown, the defense attorney for Baltimore Police Det. Momodu Gondo, discusses his client's guilty pleas Thursday afternoon outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore. Gondo pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of racketeering and drug conspiracy. He awaits sentencing next year. (Tim Prudente, Baltimore Sun video)

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun