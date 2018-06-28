'Police involved shooting' under investigation at University of Maryland Medical System building in Baltimore

The Baltimore Police Department said it was responding to a “police involved shooting” in downtown Baltimore on Thursday afternoon.

A University of Maryland Medical System spokeswoman confirmed the incident occurred at a university building in the 700 block of W. Pratt St., but said she did not immediately have details.

“We know that something happened at that building, but we’re waiting to hear exactly what that was. It’s being investigated right now,” said Lisa Clough, the spokeswoman. “We’re confident that all staff are safe.”

The building is at the southern edge of the University of Maryland Medical Center campus, near Shock Trauma and not far from Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

No other details were immediately available about the incident.

T.J. Smith, a police spokesman, said he was en route to the location, where he would provide more information.

This story will be updated.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun