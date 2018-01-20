Baltimore police shoot man in the leg early Saturday

Baltimore police officers shot a man in the leg early Saturday after confronting a group of men who police say had been seen on city surveillance cameras arming themselves.

At 3:15 a.m., a Citiwatch camera operator saw at least three men outside a vehicle armed with handguns and called officers to investigate, police said.

When patrol officers arrived at the scene, at Park Avenue and Clay Street in the central part of the city, the men fled in different directions, police said.

One of them, a 20-year-old, ran north to the 200 block of W. Mulberry St., where officers shot him. Police said they recovered a loaded handgun from the suspect, but in an account released by the department early Saturday it wasn’t clear why officers had opened fire.

The camera operator watched as a second 20-year-old tossed his gun in a dumpster. Officers found the gun and arrested him, police said.

A third man ditched a gun and wasn’t caught, police said.

The police’s Special Investigation Response Team has launched an investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

iduncan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/iduncan