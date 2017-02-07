18-year-old man shot and killed by Baltimore police during pursuit

Baltimore police shot and killed an 18-year-old man who they said was armed and fleeing officers Tuesday afternoon, police said.

About 3 p.m. officers deployed in Southwest Baltimore followed a vehicle they said was operating erratically, according to police spokeman T.J. Smith. At Fulton Avenue and Booth Street, one of the occupants jumped out and fled, he said.

An officer pursued the man, who police said was armed, and, fearing for his safety, fired on the man, Smith said.

No officers were injured and a handgun was recovered from the scene, Smith said. The man did not fire the gun, he said.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said. He had been arrested three times in the past month on drug and gun charges, Smith said.

The officer involved in the shooting was wearing a tactical vest and body camera, police said.

This breaking story will be updated.