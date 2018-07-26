'Don't touch my kid': Baltimore police reviewing footage from tense interaction between boy, cop

Baltimore police are reviewing civilian and body camera footage from a tense interaction between a young boy and an officer, officials confirmed Thursday.

Police spokesman T.J. Smith said the department is looking into the incident, which was recorded and widely shared on social media Wednesday. The video shows a young boy being forcefully brought to the ground and handcuffed by an officer. The officers were initially responding to a burglary call in the 3900 block of Chesterfield Ave. in the Belair-Edison neighborhood.

While a bystander films the interaction, an officer holds back a woman who is heard screaming, “don’t touch my kid.”

As the officer puts the boy in the police car, he is recorded saying, “I’m about to send this kid to the [expletive] hospital.”

Watch the video of the interaction »

Smith said it was “clearly a very hectic and chaotic scene that officers were dispatched to.”

“We take these matters very serious and Commissioner Tuggle has demonstrated his commitment to transparency and accountability,” Smith said. “This case is being reviewed by the Office of Professional Standards as we speak and that would include the video clips taken by civilians and posted to social media as well as the police officers Body Worn Cameras that we hope provide a more conclusive version of events from start to finish.”

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman