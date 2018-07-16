Baltimore Police officer declined to respond to report of man with gun because it wasn't her district

Baltimore police are investigating an incident earlier this month where an officer was flagged down by two firefighters who had seen a man with a gun downtown — but the officer declined to respond.

The two firefighters, while driving, spotted a man with a gun at Lexington Avenue and St. Paul Street at about 2:30 a.m. July 6. The man threw the gun into bushes and the firefighters drove off calling 911 to report the man. They circled back and watched as the man retrieved the gun. The firefighters then drove until they found an officer on a block nearby and reported the incident. Her response: This is not my district.

Baltimore interim police commissioner Gary Tuggle called the incident an “embarrassment.”

“Totally unacceptable,” he said.

Police have not yet identified who the officer was. The incident was recorded on a firefighter’s dash camera, which made its way to police Internal Affairs, Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith said.

