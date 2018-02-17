Police disciplinary records remain shielded despite revelations of misconduct

As federal authorities continue to probe Baltimore’s corrupt Gun Trace Task Force, police commanders are pledging internal investigations aimed at finding and rooting out corruption.

But by law, those findings will never see the light of day.

Maryland is one of nearly two dozen states that shield the personnel and disciplinary records of police officers from public disclosure.

With the convictions of eight task force members on federal racketeering charges — and leaked documents that showed that some of the officers had histories of discipline — some are calling for change.

“Given everything that was brought to light recently, the issue of disclosure and transparency warrants a fresh look,” Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said through a spokeswoman.

City solicitor Andre Davis said last week that Mayor Catherine E. Pugh is planning to propose legislation that “will among other things make it possible to bring greater transparency and fairness to the entire process of police discipline.” He did not provide details.

Maryland has long kept police personnel records closed. Until recently, even citizens who filed complaints against officers were not entitled to learn whether anything came of them.

“We are promised investigations will happen, and yet we won’t know anything about any of those investigations,” said David Rocah, a staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland. “The idea that we are supposed to simply trust the Baltimore Police Department at this point seems so self-evidently nonsensical and unacceptable.”

Internal affairs records or summaries obtained by The Baltimore Sun in recent months have shown that several Gun Trace Task Force members faced allegations of misconduct long before the period investigated by federal authorities.

• Det. Jemell Rayam, who pleaded guilty in the Gun Trace Task Force case, was investigated in 2009 after a man said officers took $11,000 from him during a traffic stop. Rayam was charged with lying to investigators about the incident, but was cleared by a police trial board. He conceded in court that money was taken during that incident and that he lied about it.

• Det. Wayne Jenkins, who also pleaded guilty in the case, was investigated in 2014 when a city prosecutor complained that he and another officer filed a report that did not match up with surveillance video of the incident.

• Det. Daniel Hersl, who was found guilty by a federal jury last week, had racked up 30 complaints by 2006, when a judge said in court that “misconduct, sometimes when it’s frequent enough, it indicates a lack of desire to tell the truth.” The city settled at least three lawsuits related to complaints against Hersl for a total of nearly $200,000.

• Sgt. Thomas Wilson III, who was not charged in the Gun Trace Task Force case but was named by a witness at the trial, was recommended for termination in 2006 by internal affairs investigators who found he was part of a group of officers who raided a home without a warrant and obtained a warrant after the fact that they never intended to use. A police trial board instead recommended that Wilson be suspended for 15 days. It’s not publicly known what punishment, if any, then-Police Commissioner Leonard Hamm ultimately imposed. In an earlier case, a federal judge said Wilson had told “knowing lies” on the stand. Wilson was placed on administrative duties after the Gun Trace Task Force witness said he provided security for a meeting of drug dealers.

Law enforcement officials say making police personnel and disciplinary records public would invade the privacy of officers and their families, and subject them to airing of allegations that turned out to be baseless.

“This will undermine community confidence in the law enforcement agency in its entirety,” Karen Kruger, the general counsel for the Maryland Chiefs of Police, said last year. She was testifying against a bill that would have made it easier for the public to view police disciplinary records.

Kruger said opening up records would “provide fodder for plaintiffs’ attorneys,” “invites a micro-examination and second-guessing of investigations … by non-professionals,” and create “intrusive opportunities to challenge a chief or sheriff’s decision-making process.”

She said it would discourage people with complaints from coming forward.

In Florida, which has some of the strongest open government laws in the country, making police discipline records public “is just standard operating procedure,” said Lisa Hennings, a police union lobbyist there.

Asked if releasing records has a chilling effect on complaints, Jimmy Holderfield laughed.

“No, I don’t see that as having a chilling effect,” said Holderfield, a past president of the Florida State Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police. “I think right now, especially these days, people want more accountability, and agency heads strive to do just that, to show that they do investigate any complaint that comes in against an officer.”

That openness has attracted some countermeasures. Holderfield said the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s collective bargaining agreement calls for disciplinary records to be purged after two to five years.

He said he liked the idea of disciplinary records being withheld.

“If officers [in Maryland] are able to keep that, I say more power to them,” he said.

Ohio is another state in which records are disclosed. After a Cleveland police officer shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice to death, the public looked at his file. It showed that his ability to handle his duties had been questioned after an emotional breakdown during firearms training when he worked for another agency. He had also failed a written exam when he applied to another job.

The officer did not disclose that information when he sought a job with the Cleveland police department. Those revelations caused Cleveland police to amend their written policy on reviewing public personnel files of prospective employees.

No such records would be made public in Maryland, where the state Public Information Act exempts personnel files — including disciplinary records — from disclosure.

In 2010, Teleta Dashiell filed an internal affairs complaint against the Maryland State Police. A sergeant had called her about a case and, believing he had hung up, left a message on her voicemail that twice used a racial slur.

Dashiell later wanted to find out what came of her complaint, but was told she was not entitled to any information.