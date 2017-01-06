Baltimore Police to shift 100 additional officers to patrol, Davis says

Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said Friday that 100 police officers will be reassigned to patrol shifts to help address staffing shortages highlighted by police union officials earlier this week.

"We realize the importance of patrol. The responsibility to our community begins and ends with our patrol officers," Davis said at City Hall, as Mayor Catherine E. Pugh stood at his side. "You've heard it said by more than one police commissioner in more than one jurisdiction that patrol is the backbone of any effective police department, and I firmly believe that."

Davis said the redeployments could not take effect immediately because the selected officers have to be given proper notice of the schedule changes, but would take effect this month.

Pugh said she believes that there are not enough officers patrolling the city, but that more arrests are not necessarily the answer to the city's high pace of violence.

The police department put out documents earlier this week that said 999 officers were assigned to patrol. On Wednesday, Lt. Gene Ryan, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3, told The Baltimore Sun that the police department actually deploys closer to 700 officers.

Ryan said that was too few patrol officers to be effective, and that the police department had reached "a tipping point of being unable to protect the city and its citizens" as a result.

"This is a dire situation in terms of the operational safety of our officers and can no longer be tolerated," Ryan said.

Davis on Friday called Ryan's language — specifically the "tipping point" phrase — "offensive," but agreed that the department doesn't have enough officers to fill all of the shifts that exist under the current patrol shift structure.

In fact, Davis said the department has never had enough officers to fill all of the shifts needed under a schedule agreed to by the department and the union during contract negotiations in 2014, when officers moved from working five 8-hour shifts per week to working four 10-hour shifts per week.

The department and the union are back in negotiations now, and Davis said he wants to take the department back to the 8-hour shift schedule.

Pugh agreed, saying control over the scheduling of officers should rest solely in the hands of the commissioner, not in the union contract.

"I just don't think that belongs in our negotiations," she said.

Davis did not specify where the 100 officers moving to patrol are currently working in the department.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun