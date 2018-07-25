Baltimore police officer arrested on drug trafficking charges

A Baltimore City police officer has been arrested in Baltimore County on drug trafficking charges, the city police department said.

Officer Spencer Moore, a 14-year veteran of the police department, was arrested Tuesday night for drug trafficking involving prescription drugs, Baltimore’s interim police commissioner Gary Tuggle said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Moore had been suspended with pay at the time of his arrest for a separate incident, Tuggle said. He is now suspended without pay.

“This type of activity is just simply not going to be tolerated,” Tuggle said. “We will not stand for a disgrace for the badge.”

The city police department began investigating Moore, and later involved Baltimore County police and the Drug Enforcement Administration, Tuggle said.

Tuggle declined to discuss any previous disciplinary actions taken against Moore.

This story will be updated.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan