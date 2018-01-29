Baltimore police identify man fatally shot by officer Sunday

Baltimore police identified a 33-year-old man who was fatally shot by an officer in Northwest Baltimore on Sunday night, after a lengthy foot chase during which police say the man pulled a gun on an officer.

Police department spokesman T.J. Smith said at a news conference Monday night that Billy Louise Rucker, of Southwest Baltimore, was shot after he pointed a semi-automatic handgun on an officer, and later died at an area hospital. Smith said Rucker was running from officers and dropped a magazine during the chase, which ended on the median on Gwynns Falls Parkway.

Police released partial video from the officer’s body worn camera, which Smith said shows Rucker start to turn toward to the officer. A muzzle flash from Rucker’s gun can be seen in the dark, shaky footage, Smith said.

“It is our thought that he probably thought he still had ammunition on him but he didn’t, fortunately enough. We are extraordinarily fortunate once again that we didn’t have an officer shot last night,” Smith said.

Smith said the officer’s supervisor was in the area and went to the officer thinking he might have been hit. Smith said the officer fired multiple rounds but did not know how many times he struck Rucker. Smith identified the officer as a six-year veteran of the department assigned to the Northwest District Action Team.

The units, which are in each of the department’s nine districts, were rebuilt by former Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis in July to combat the increase in homicides and shootings in the city.

Monday’s shooting is the second this year in which an officer has shot a person. Last week, an officer shot a 20-year-old Cockesyville man in the leg after police said he failed to drop his gun during a foot chase. The man was among a group who had been seen on city surveillance cameras arming themselves and were approached by officers. He was charged with handgun violations.

The shooting involving Rucker occurred after officers attempted to pull over a red SUV on Westwood Avenue for a traffic violation around 8:15 p.m. Sunday. Police said Rucker, the driver, took off and that the officers followed from the air with a police helicopter.

The officer who shot Rucker was not the officer who made the initial stop. Police released body worn camera video from the stop, which show the officer walk up to the driver’s side window and Rucker then pulls off after a brief exchange. Smith said Rucker drops off two other individuals and continues driving while the police department’s helicopter follows.

Smith said Rucker and a female passenger ditched the car on an alley off Gwynns Falls Parkway in the Garwyn Oaks neighborhood, police said.

Rucker and the female began walking down Gwynns Falls when officers on foot approached and Rucker took off running, police said. They said he ran through backyards and jumped a fence, when he dropped the gun magazine.

Rucker kept running until the median on Gwynns Falls Parkway, where he drew his gun, turned and fired it before he was shot by the officer, Smith said.

The woman who had been walking with Rucker stayed behind and was stopped by officers without any incident, Smith said. She has not been charged with anything, he said.

Smith said Rucker also carried a replica handgun in a bag he carried with him during the chase.

The Baltimore City Council passed a law at the end of 2016 banning toy guns that look like working handguns or rifles after a 14-year-old East Baltimore boy holding a BB gun was shot by a city police detective months earlier.

Those caught owning, carrying or otherwise possessing a replica that could "reasonably be perceived to be a real firearm" could result in a $250 fine for a first offense. Fines would rise to $1,000 for second and subsequent offenses.

Neither the police department nor the state’s attorney’s office has information about the number of individuals charged under the law.

Melba Saunders, a spokeswoman with the state’s attorney’s office, said it does not collect data on the charge.

The police department also did not have information on charges, but in recent months has identified a number of cases in which individuals carrying replica guns have been arrested on other charges, such as armed robbery.

In November, officers stopped a 15-year-old boy in Rash Field loading a gun, which was later determined to be a replica. The same month, officers stopped a 13-year-old boy carrying a replica semi-auto BB gun and a container of BB's in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard at McCulloh Street. Both were charged as juveniles.

