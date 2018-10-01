Baltimore Police release new details, body camera footage in shootout that killed man, injured officer

A Baltimore man fired 10 rounds at two city police officers before he was killed in a shootout last month, police said Monday.

The Baltimore Police Department unveiled new details surrounding the police-involved shooting Monday afternoon at a news conference, where interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle and police spokesman T.J. Smith showed body-camera footage from the shooting and discussed the officers’ responses during the incident.

Tuggle said officers Phillip Lippe and Steven Foster fired 30 rounds from their guns during the shootout. Lippe was injured during the incident.

Lippe was struck by three bullets; one hit his body camera, another was deflected by his bullet-proof vest and a third nicked his elbow, police said. Footage from Lippe’s camera was destroyed in the shooting.

Lippe and Foster pursued Sassafras because they though he was involved with drug trafficking in the area, Tuggle said.

“Those officers were in that particular area doing what I expected and what the public expects, and that’s crime suppression,” Tuggle said.

Video from Foster’s camera showed him driving a police car as Lippe sat in the passenger seat. They followed Sassafras, who was on foot, before getting out of their car on the 800 block of Vine St.

The footage Lippe ordering Sassafras to drop the gun that was in his right hand. When Sassafras fired his weapon at the officers, Foster and Lippe returned gunfire. Tuggle said Sassafras fired the first shot.

Lippe can be heard in the four-minute video yelling, “I’m hit!”

“Lippe’s adrenaline was going,” Smith said. “He didn’t stop. He didn’t give up.”

Foster, who has been with the police department for five years, called for backup and tried to calm Lippe as he assessed his injuries. The video showed him telling Lippe to get in the police car and inspecting Lippe’s chest to ensure no bullets pierced his vest.

Tuggle said he did not know how many times Sassafras, 29, was shot.

A spokesman for the Department of Corrections said Sassafras was paroled on Jan. 18 after serving nearly 14 years of a 20-year sentence for a 2004 murder.

In a profile on a friendship and dating website connecting inmates to those on the outside, he wrote that he enjoyed writing poetry, playing baseball, basketball, football.

Tuggle said Lippe, a three-year veteran of the department, is “doing well.” Both officers are on administrative leave.

“This is a traumatic incident,” Smith said. “You’re not coming right back to work the day after something like this happens.”

Baltimore Sun reporter Jessica Anderson contributed to this article.

