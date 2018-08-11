Baltimore police officer suspended after viral video shows him punching, tackling man

The Baltimore Police department has suspended an officer after a viral video emerged that shows him repeatedly punching a man before tackling him to the ground.

Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said in a statement Saturday that he is “deeply disturbed by the video that surfaced online earlier today.”

“The officer involved has been suspended while we investigate the totality of this incident,” he said. “Part of our investigation will be reviewing body worn camera footage.”

Tuggle asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the Office of Professional Responsibility at 410-396-2300.

The video shows an officer throw repeated punches, shove the man onto rowhouse steps and continue beating him until he lands on the pavement. He man appears to be bleeding when he gets to the ground.

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman