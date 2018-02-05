Baltimore police identify 11 recent homicide victims

Police have identified the names of 11 people killed in Baltimore since Jan. 21.
- Geraldo Freeman, 26, was killed on Jan. 21 in the 2500 block of Boyd St. in the Shipley Hill neighborhood.
- Mykia Dyer, 26, and her husband, Sean Dyer, 34, were killed on Jan. 23 in the 1300 block of Division St. in Upton.
- Qunintez Harris, 26, was killed on Jan. 24 in the 1000 block of Billie Holiday Court in the Gay Street neighborhood.
- Darren McCallum, 24, was killed Jan. 25 in the 1600 block of Cliftview near Clifton Park.
- Shaquana Caldwell, 26, was killed Jan. 26 in the 1500 block of Spruce St. in Curtis Bay.
- Phillip Williams Jr., 51, was killed Jan. 27 in the 5300 block of Cordelia Ave. in Arlington.
- Anthony Kenney, 39, was killed Jan. 28 in the 1500 block of Appleton St. in Easterwood.
- Raymond Wyatt, 42, was killed Jan. 30 in the 4100 block of Groveland Ave. in West Arlington.
- Vashon Conyers, 30, was killed Jan. 31 in the 3600 block of North Franklintown in Gwynns Falls/Leakin Park.
- Jerrell Brice, 27, was killed Saturday in the 1500 block of E. Lexington St. in Dunbar-Broadway.
So far this year, 27 people have been killed in Baltimore.
Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can be texted to 443-902-4824.