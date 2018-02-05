Baltimore police identify 11 recent homicide victims

Police have identified the names of 11 people killed in Baltimore since Jan. 21.

Geraldo Freeman, 26, was killed on Jan. 21 in the 2500 block of Boyd St. in the Shipley Hill neighborhood.



Mykia Dyer, 26, and her husband, Sean Dyer, 34, were killed on Jan. 23 in the 1300 block of Division St. in Upton.



Qunintez Harris, 26, was killed on Jan. 24 in the 1000 block of Billie Holiday Court in the Gay Street neighborhood.



Darren McCallum, 24, was killed Jan. 25 in the 1600 block of Cliftview near Clifton Park.



Shaquana Caldwell, 26, was killed Jan. 26 in the 1500 block of Spruce St. in Curtis Bay.



Phillip Williams Jr., 51, was killed Jan. 27 in the 5300 block of Cordelia Ave. in Arlington.



Anthony Kenney, 39, was killed Jan. 28 in the 1500 block of Appleton St. in Easterwood.



Raymond Wyatt, 42, was killed Jan. 30 in the 4100 block of Groveland Ave. in West Arlington.



Vashon Conyers, 30, was killed Jan. 31 in the 3600 block of North Franklintown in Gwynns Falls/Leakin Park.



Jerrell Brice, 27, was killed Saturday in the 1500 block of E. Lexington St. in Dunbar-Broadway.

So far this year, 27 people have been killed in Baltimore.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can be texted to 443-902-4824.

