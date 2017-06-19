Davis says special deployments helped stall violence - and showed need for more officers on Baltimore's streets

Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said Monday that the special, week-long deployment of more police officers this past week showed that "when we have police officers in uniform on the streets of Baltimore, it does have an impact on the violence."

The deployments — a response to six killings in less than 24 hours last Monday night into Tuesday morning — required all patrol officers to work 12-hour shifts, as opposed to their standard 10-hour shifts, and sent sworn officers who don't regularly work patrol out onto the street.

Shortly after Davis announced the initiative, four people were shot in a quadruple shooting. But after that, the elevated pace of shootings stalled.

Since Wednesday morning, police have reported eight people shot in Baltimore. One was fatal: the Sunday night shooting in the 3700 block of Edmondson Avenue of 18-year-old Sean Williams, a dirt bike rider known to many in the city.

Violence often occurs in spurts in Baltimore, which makes week-to-week comparisons difficult. Still, the number of shootings and killings in the past week is well below the average for the city so far this year, which is on pace to be the deadliest year in the city's history.

Davis said the initiative was not sustainable over the long-term and had concluded as of Monday, but served its intended purpose of immediately bringing down shootings.

"The only number I'm going to be satisfied with is zero," he said. "But in terms of slowing the pace of violence, it seemed to accomplish that."

Davis said he did not yet know how much the initiative cost. Police did not say how many more officers were on the streets under the special deployment.

Lt. Gene Ryan, president of the local police union, agreed more officers are needed.

He said city officers have been getting drafted to work overtime so often lately — working as much as 16 hours straight — that some were happy about the 12-hour shift requirement under last week's initiative because it meant less work.

"The mandatory overtime is wearing people out, and that in and of itself is a safety issue," Ryan said. "We are so understaffed they are running from call to call to call, they don't have time to get to know people on their posts."

Ryan also cited the cancellation of officer leave on Saturday as a "morale buster." He said some officers had their leave reinstated, but had already canceled weekend plans for Father's Day and "couldn't get them back."

City Councilman Brandon Scott, chair of the public safety committee, said he was pleased police "were able to do something to immediately try to address the rate of violence" last week. But he also would like to see more leadership out of the mayor's office to develop a long-term solution to deal with gun violence, he said.

He said Mayor Catherine Pugh needs to appoint a new head of her criminal justice office to help shape that strategy.

"The sooner the better, because we really have to get to developing a complete strategy coming out of that office," he said, and repeatedly leaning on the department's existing officers to work around the clock is not a long-term plan.

"The officers are already overworked and tired, and we have to think about everybody's safety," he said.

Scott introduced a resolution at Monday night's City Council meeting calling on the police department to set up a "Crime Gun Intelligence Center" to share information with other city agencies. The council also observed a minute of silence for all the recent homicide victims.

Pugh has said she intends to fill her criminal justice office soon. On Monday, she said she has been meeting with other law enforcement and elected officials, both locally and at the federal level, to brainstorm innovative approaches to and attract new funding for the crime fight.

Through June 10, or the first 161 days of the year, there were 152 homicides and 393 shootings, meaning the average this year has been about one homicide and nearly three non-fatal shootings per day.

Homicides as of June 10 were up 26 percent over last year. Non-fatal shootings were down by about 4 percent, but total shootings were up 3 percent.

Other violent crime continues to be up, including robberies and carjackings. Overall violent crime was up 7 percent through Saturday.

Davis said that while the special deployments announced last week have concluded, there remain other "summertime initiatives that will take sworn officers out of of their normal jobs and put them back on the streets."

Davis said officers were warmly welcomed all week by community residents concerned with violence. He cited a Facebook post by Det. Kimberly Starr, usually an Internal Affairs detective, as one example of that.

In the post, Starr wrote that she worked two 12-hour days of foot patrol and "lost count" of how many citizens thanked her partner and her, including churchgoers who formed a prayer circle around them.

Starr wrote that she "wasn't happy walking foot all those hours but it was a good reminder of why we do what we do. It is a reminder that people do support the police and that we are appreciated."

Davis said success this past week in slowing the violence "underscores the fact that we're 500 officers below where we were in 2012" and that more officers on the street would do Baltimore good.

"It was a good week in terms of everybody realizing the importance of us assuring the community that in tough times, their police department is not going to treat violence as business as usual," he said. "You have to be able to see, touch and feel the police in order to feel safe in your community."

There are currently 115 authorized positions the department needs to fill, and it is working to do that, Davis said. There are currently two active police academy classes, he said.

Once those open positions are filled, Davis said he would turn his attention to whether the department's authorized force is the right size. He said the independent staffing study mandated by the city's consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice would help determine that as well.

City officials have criticized the police department's annual expenditure of tens of millions of dollars in overtime, an issue that has been controversial for years but also gained increased attention after the federal indictment earlier this year of seven police officers who were accused of making false overtime claims. They were also accused of robbing citizens; they've denied all the charges.